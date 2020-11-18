The Landing to host ‘Zoom’ Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landing in Wausau is selling Thanksgiving meals and offering socially distanced company. The meal is $15. It includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and much more. It’s available to non-members as well. It can be picked up 8:30-10 a.m. at the Landing on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re doing a Zoom call with any members or community members that are interested, to just, spend some time, chit-chatting with each other, talk about what we’re grateful for... Even in such a crazy world and just spend some time together.. So that even though we can’t be together physically, we can still be together virtually,” explained Kate Florek, director.

The Zoom call will begin at noon. The Landing is a member organization for 55 and older affiliated with the Woodson YMCA in Wausau.

If you’re a member of the Landing, they are looking for volunteers to help with the Thanksgiving meal.

Come connect with others for our virtual Thanksgiving chat. We can still be together with our virtual gathering via... Posted by The Landing Wausau on Monday, November 16, 2020

