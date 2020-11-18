Advertisement

The Landing to host ‘Zoom’ Thanksgiving

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landing in Wausau is selling Thanksgiving meals and offering socially distanced company. The meal is $15. It includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and much more. It’s available to non-members as well. It can be picked up 8:30-10 a.m. at the Landing on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re doing a Zoom call with any members or community members that are interested, to just, spend some time, chit-chatting with each other, talk about what we’re grateful for... Even in such a crazy world and just spend some time together.. So that even though we can’t be together physically, we can still be together virtually,” explained Kate Florek, director.

The Zoom call will begin at noon. The Landing is a member organization for 55 and older affiliated with the Woodson YMCA in Wausau.

If you’re a member of the Landing, they are looking for volunteers to help with the Thanksgiving meal.

