Advertisement

Pedestrian flags installed in Antigo to make street crossing safer

Pedestrian crossing flag in use (Field Street and Superior Street)
Pedestrian crossing flag in use (Field Street and Superior Street)(Langlade County)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - County leaders have found a way to make crossing the street easier at three busy intersections in Antigo.

Terri Johnson, Community Health Aging Coordinator, HeART Project, said flags were installed at 3rd Avenue and Superior Street, 5th Avenue and Field Street and 10th Avenue and Superior Street.

The HeART Project is a 2.5-year grant-funded project aimed at helping older adults age well. HeART stands for Healthy Aging in Rural Towns.

“As part of the HeART Project, pedestrian flags were identified as a strategy to improve safety but also meet a demand that we heard: its hard crossing the street, especially Hwy 45,” Johnson explained by email.

Following a city meeting, the intersections were selected and the flags were recently installed. Johnson said Langlade County was one of three coalitions in the state to received the funding. A pedestrian takes the flag from a container, crosses the street while waving it, and returns it to the other container once across the street.

She says pedestrian flags are popular in many communities around the county, so we were able to copy a program that already existed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas
Courtesy: Wisconsin DMV
DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud
Ballot Recount
Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin
Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash

Latest News

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Wisconsin DNR asks hunters to play it safe for gun deer season
WEC receives $3 million wire transfer from Trump Campaign
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Bob Quam, 73
Nov. 24 set as day to ring Red Kettle bells to honor Salvation Army champion