Pedestrian flags installed in Antigo to make street crossing safer

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - County leaders have found a way to make crossing the street easier at three busy intersections in Antigo.

Terri Johnson, Community Health Aging Coordinator, HeART Project, said flags were installed at 3rd Avenue and Superior Street, 5th Avenue and Field Street and 10th Avenue and Superior Street.

The HeART Project is a 2.5-year grant-funded project aimed at helping older adults age well. HeART stands for Healthy Aging in Rural Towns.

“As part of the HeART Project, pedestrian flags were identified as a strategy to improve safety but also meet a demand that we heard: its hard crossing the street, especially Hwy 45,” Johnson explained by email.

Following a city meeting, the intersections were selected and the flags were recently installed. Johnson said Langlade County was one of three coalitions in the state to received the funding. A pedestrian takes the flag from a container, crosses the street while waving it, and returns it to the other container once across the street.

She says pedestrian flags are popular in many communities around the county, so we were able to copy a program that already existed.

