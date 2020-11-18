Advertisement

Nov. 24 set as day to ring Red Kettle bells to honor Salvation Army champion

Bob Quam, 73
Bob Quam, 73(Boston Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army in Stevens Point is asking people to sign up to ring bells in honor of one of the organization’s leaders.

Bob Quam died Sept. 18 due to COVID-19. He worked with the Hunger and Poverty Prevention of Portage County, Empty Bowls, Rent Ready, Justice Works, Salvation Army Red Kettle, United Way, and Emergency Partners of Portage County.

A Facebook post on the Stevens Point Salvation Army’s page reads:

Bob worked with us for over 15 years, influencing and changing the lives of others.

Bob led our Christmas campaign year after year. We want to honor Bob’s memory. Please consider volunteering to ring a bell for us on November 24th in honor of Bob. You can go to registertoring.com or call us at 715-341-2437.

As many may know, we lost a staff member this fall that was very near and dear to our hearts. Bob's story is one of...

Posted by The Salvation Army Stevens Point on Monday, November 16, 2020

