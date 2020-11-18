Marshfield to limit public access to City buildings

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - To help further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Marshfield is limiting access to City-owned public buildings, with a few exceptions. Mayor Bob McManus signed a proclamation at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 stating a public health state of emergency exists in the City of Marshfield; and authorizes the City Administrator to direct closure or other appropriate limitations related to access by the public in all City buildings; and shall be implemented consistent with applicable laws.

“This will allow many of our City employees to work from home and still be very efficient. We are doing this for the safety of our employees as well as the citizens in the city”, said Mayor Bob McManus.

The public will have limited access to City Departments, which will take effect on Thursday, November 19, and remain in place until further notice. Public access to City Hall’s first set of doors, along with Municipal Court proceedings will continue as usual, including public meetings. But, we are encouraging citizens to call 715-486-2000 to make an appointment with City staff when able to do so.

The Police Department lobby will remain open Monday - Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which also includes an intercom in the outer lobby to contact the Wood County Shared Dispatch Center, if you need to speak to an officer. Additionally, the Community Center will also remain open to those who want to contact the Parks and Recreation Department and the other tenants in the building. Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library will also be closed but the drive-up will continue to be open as usual.

Additionally, buildings such as Fire, Streets, and Wastewater Treatment Plant, will also be closed to the public but staff will be available to answer questions by appointment or remote means.

This order will remain in effect until the Common Council meets to discuss the issue at its meeting on November 24, 2020.

For more information about how departments are handling public business, please visit the City’s COVID-19 information page at ci.marshfield.wi.us or contact the department directly by phone or email which can be found on the City website.

