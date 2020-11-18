Local legislatures weigh in Representative Vos' conference

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Representative Robin Vos (R-Rochester) announced the ideas the Assembly has for COVID-19 relief legislation as well as the latest legislation released by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

“We see where common ground can be found to hopefully get a bit passed as quickly as we can,” Representative Vos said.

Right now there has not been a bill drafted by Republicans, but Vos says they hope to sit down with the Governor to discuss possibilities going forward.

71st Assembly District Representative Katrina Shankland (D) believes that bringing ideas that the Governor and the Republicans have together could be very beneficial.

“What I would like to see is a focus for building consensus. Both Democrats, Republicans, the Senate, and Assembly working with the Governor on moving the ball forward for our COVID-19 response and relief for people who are struggling,” Shankland explained.

Speaker Vos also responded to questions about why they have not been in session. He said that constituents care more about progress than when they met.

“When, where, nobody cares. All they want us to do is find answers where people can move the ball forward,” he stated.

Representative Shankland agrees that progress is important, but people still had questions about whether or not the Legislature was in session.

“Someone emailed me and asked ‘Is it true that they have not met in 180 days?’ I had to say ‘yes it is.’ I believe every legislator should have been working around the clock for their constituents throughout this election year and that we should have been in session,” Rep. Shankland added.

Right now Representative Shankland says that with where the state is with COVID-19 cases, they need to get something finished as soon as possible.

“We can’t afford to wait any longer and we certainly can’t afford to debate whether somebody is right when there are people in hospital beds suffering and our public health departments are doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So what I want to see more than anything is urgent action and consensus-building,” Representative Shankland said.

Right now bother Representative Vos and Shankland believe that the legislature could be in session by December. It will be the first time discussing COVID-19 legislation since April.

