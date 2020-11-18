Lac du Flambeau police asking for public’s help in search for missing man

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Police Tribal Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing man.

John C. Kronquist, Sr was last seen in the early morning hours on November 14 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Ln in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest. He was driving a 4-door silver/gray 2016 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plates AEJ-7557. The vehicle had a damaged windshield and front passenger side bumper. The right taillight was also damaged and covered in red and yellow tape. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Kronquist is a 35-year-old Native American male, 6′2″, 180 lbs with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kronquist is asked to contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717

