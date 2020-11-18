Holiday shopping trends include search for comfort during unpredictable year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The peak holiday shopping season is approaching fast. The question is now how, where and when will consumers shop this year and what are they looking for during such an unpredictable year?

Each year, Cotton Incorporated’s Lifestyle Monitor survey asks buyers how they plan on tackling gift giving to offer brands and retailers a preview of their shopping intentions. 2020 offers challenges and opportunities for retailers as consumers seek comfort and joy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Director of Consumer Market Research for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the results of the survey and how consumers are planning on shopping this holiday season. She also shared details on consumers feelings on in-store and online shopping during the pandemic, gift trends this season and how trends have changed due to COVID-19.

THE 2020 SURVEY REVEALS:

More than 2 in 5 consumers (44%) plan to shop for their holiday gifts in physical stores.

A significant 20% of holiday shoppers say they do not plan to purchase gifts in-store.

The majority of consumers (57%) say they would like to receive clothing as a gift this holiday season.

Perhaps a nod to the year, t-shirts top the apparel gift list (nearly 60%), ideal style for comfort and a creative expression as we connect in our increasingly virtual world.

For more information please visit: lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.