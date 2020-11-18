Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Evers extends health emergency until January

(KCRG)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says he’ll be reissuing Emergency Order No. 1 requiring face coverings. The mask mandate was issued Sept. 22 and set to expire Nov. 21.

Wednesday, Gov. Evers said a public health emergency will be extended until January.

The news comes as the state saw a record 92 deaths Tuesday.

The state’s 7-day average for daily cases is now around 6,400.

Experts predict if Wisconsin continues on this trajectory, 5,000 will lose their lives to COVID-19 by January.

