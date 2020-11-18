Former Oshkosh North star expected to go high in NBA Draft

(WBAY) - Former Oshkosh North basketball star Tyrese Haliburton is expected to be picked in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday.

The point guard is projected to be the No. 6 pick and go to the Atlanta Hawks, according to a mock draft published on NBA.com.

The Iowa State standout opted to skip his final two years of college and enter the draft.

Haliburton played 22 games last season and averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. His 2019-20 season was cut short after he took a fall in a February game against Kansas State and broke his wrist.

The 6-foot-5 guard excels on both ends of the floor.

“You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said during an interview with Action 2 Sports in May. “It doesn’t necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.”

Haliburton led the Oshkosh North Spartans to their first Division 1 State Championship in 2018.

The NBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. It airs on ESPN.

A man who not only taught me to be a better player, but a better person. He watched me play one time and offered me a scholarship! He has trusted me from day 1. Love you Coach P, got your back forever! https://t.co/3U6MnBuA7v — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) November 16, 2020

