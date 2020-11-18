First Alert Weather: Warmer temps take over

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some cloud cover snuck into the area overnight and that helped to keep our temperatures elevated this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20s for most this morning, which is a slight improvement from yesterday. By this afternoon, we are looking at low to mid 40s to return to the area.

A southerly breeze of around 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph are possible for today, and that is the one factor that holds today back slightly. It will help to warm up temperatures, but it will also make for breezy conditions throughout our Wednesday.

The warming trend continues through tomorrow with temperatures expected to jump into the 50s tomorrow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over tomorrow, but the breeze will not be as strong. That will make for an overall great Thursday.

The weekend snow chance is very minimal at this point. The latest models have trended farther and farther south over the last 24 hours, and it now looks like this will be a southern Wisconsin issue with light snowfall expected around the Madison area. Dry conditions will persist throughout the weekend and the early part of next week.

