DHS reports nearly 8K new COVID cases, 52 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin confirmed a record 7,989 coronavirus cases in one 24-hour period Wednesday, about 900 more cases than the day before and 212 cases more than the previous record. Every Wisconsin county confirmed new cases, and only four counties had single-digit increases.

The 20,129 tests had a positivity rate close to 40% (39.69%). The remaining 12,140 tests were negative. To date, 331,837 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin while more than 2 million have tested negative. Wisconsin is currently averaging 6,564 new cases every day.

The state recorded 52 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,793. That’s 40 fewer deaths than Tuesday but above the 7-day average of 48 deaths a day. Still, the death rate declined again to 0.84%, after rising back to 0.85% with Tuesday’s record 92 deaths.

Deaths were reported in Barron, Brown (2), Buffalo, Burnett (2), Chippewa, Dane (4), Dodge (5), Dunn, Eau Claire, Forest, Juneau, Kenosha, Marathon (7), Milwaukee (11), Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Portage, Price, Sauk, St. Croix, Waukesha, Winnebago (5), and Wood counties. The death count was revised down by one in Langlade County.

The state says almost 75,000 confirmed cases are still active (74,616), or 22.5% of all the known cases since February 5. There are 254,365 people considered recovered, or 76.7%, who have passed a 30-day standard or have been medically cleared.

There were 283 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, the third-most on record. We expect updated figures on current hospitalizations later Wednesday afternoon.

