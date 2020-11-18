D.C. Everest girls basketball ready to return to the court

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a long time since the Evergreens have been able to practice on a court together, but Monday they were able to do so.

Even though it’s been just one day of practices, the team felt relieved to be preparing for another season. Months of uncertainty put every sports season in doubt, which makes this return even sweeter.

“We weren’t really able to do much with our kids all summer and so it was very different. And so it felt really good just to be in a gym and see them shooting around and doing things that are normal throughout the summer that we’ve missed out on,” head coach Matt Bullis said.

Still, practice and the game are different. Each player and coach must wear masks at all times on the court, even while playing. Balls are sanitized as often as they can be, and players are paired with the same partner when possible to make contact tracing much easier.

“It felt pretty normal yesterday. We didn’t really do anything contact-wise. Five-on-five or three-on-three yet, but we’ll have to do that,” Bullis added.

While winning is always the goal, this year it’s simply playing.

“We always want to win, but this year is one that we want to be grateful for just every time we get together,” Bullis said. “But just to see the kids get out there to see the smiles on their faces and the moments they’ve been waiting for."

He added that he’s especially thankful that the seniors get a last chance to play.

D.C. Everest opens their season on the road against Mosinee on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.