Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas
Courtesy: Wisconsin DMV
DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud
Ballot Recount
Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin
Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash

Latest News

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals
Bob Quam, 73
Nov. 24 set as day to ring Red Kettle bells to honor Salvation Army champion