Advertisement

Man found in water at Portage County park dies

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 33-year-old Stevens Point man has died after his body was found in the water at the Lower Whiting Park off County Highway HH in Whiting. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a witness called 911 after seeing the man in the water.

Deputies and a State Trooper used an AED and began CPR on the male. He was transported for medical attention by Stevens Point Paramedics but later died.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating the death. Alcohol and drugs are believed to be involved. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Plover Police Department, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Fire Department, and Plover First Responders Assisted the Portage County SheriffOffice in this incident.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas
Suspect in Zinger's and Flinger's burglary
Third suspect in Zingers and Flingers burglary in custody
Courtesy: Wisconsin DMV
DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud
Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash

Latest News

John C Kronquist has been missing since November 14
Lac du Flambeau police asking for public’s help in search for missing man
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Wisconsin DNR asks hunters to play it safe for gun deer season
WEC receives petition for partial recount; recount will be ordered Thursday
Pedestrian crossing flag in use (Field Street and Superior Street)
Pedestrian flags installed in Antigo to make street crossing safer