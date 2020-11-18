Man found in water at Portage County park dies

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 33-year-old Stevens Point man has died after his body was found in the water at the Lower Whiting Park off County Highway HH in Whiting. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a witness called 911 after seeing the man in the water.

Deputies and a State Trooper used an AED and began CPR on the male. He was transported for medical attention by Stevens Point Paramedics but later died.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating the death. Alcohol and drugs are believed to be involved. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Plover Police Department, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Fire Department, and Plover First Responders Assisted the Portage County SheriffOffice in this incident.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.