WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 8- Hodag Week Part 2

Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s part two of our Hodag week after a historic week in Hodag athletics, and we talk with the Rhinelander state champion swimming team.

Shortly after the football team completed their come back, the girls swimming team topped it by winning their first ever state title. Reece Van Haaften talks with three swimmers: Malia Francis, Abi Winnicki, and Makenna Winnicki.

There were some special moments this team had Friday night, like when they returned to Rhinelander at 3 in the morning and decided to continue celebrating. The boys team surprised them in the pool and celebrated with them in the pool until four in the morning. It’s a moment they will remember forever.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

