Wisconsin shatters records for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin set new records for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations Tuesday and was back over 7,000 new coronavirus cases after receiving a record number of tests.

The Department of Health Services reported 92 deaths added to the death toll. The previous record was 66 exactly one week ago. To date, 2,741 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The death rate rose slightly from 0.84% to 0.85%, back up to where that metric was this weekend.

Deaths were reported in 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties: Ashland, Barron (4), Brown, Clark (6), Dane (3), Dodge, Dunn, Eau Claire 93), Fond du Lac, Forest (2), Grant, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson (3), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Marathon (5), Marinette (2), Milwaukee (14), Oconto (2), Oneida, (2), Outagamie (6), Ozaukee (2), Pepin, Pierce, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan (5), Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon (2), Vilas 92), Walworth, Washington, Waukesha (2), Waupaca (4), Waushara and Winnebago (2). On top of this, Sheboygan County reported 5 more deaths Tuesday after the state’s report came out, all people over the age of 70.

The DHS received a record 22,743 test results by Tuesday’s deadline, just a little more than the previous record 22,408 set Nov. 12. More than 31% of these tests (31.17%) were positive, and the state confirmed 7,090 new cases.

New cases were confirmed in all 72 counties. County cases and deaths are listed later in this article.

The state further says 318 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period. The previous record was 291 on Nov. 10.

Hospitalizations already were at an all-time high Monday with 2,274 currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 456 in ICU. We expect updated figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Tuesday afternoon. To help ease the strain and free up beds at other hospitals, Children’s Wisconsin announced it will start accepting young adult patients as old as 26.

In terms of 7-day averages, many of those are at record highs, too: An average 6,429 new coronavirus cases a day, 49 deaths per day, 227 hospitalizations per day. The positivity rate’s 7-day average is 34.79%, which is down from a peak of 36.15% last Friday but is the highest for any day with more than 20,000 tests.

So far, 323,848 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state says 72,344 of these cases are still active, or 22.3%, while 248,700 are considered recovered, or 76.8%.

COVID-19 BILLS

Gov. Tony Evers released a package of bills to address the coronavirus crisis in the state. CLICK HERE to read the legislation. According to the Legislative Reference Bureau:

- The bills include prohibiting insurance companies from require copayment for COVID-19 testing, diagnosis, treatment, or vaccine through December 31, 2021. Insurers would also be prohibited from denying coverage for health care services provided through telehealth, such as a consultation with a doctor by phone or video conference instead of in-person.

- Pharmacists during a public health emergency would be allowed to renew prescriptions, up to a 30-day supply, without contacting the practitioner or office that prescribed the medicine.

- The Department of Health Services would have the authority to put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until January 1, 2022.

- The Department of Administration would be tasked with facilitating COVID-19 testing, surge staffing resources for health care facilities, and operating alternate care facilities staffed by health care professionals.

- The Department of Revenue would be authorized to provide grants to small businesses.

- School districts would be waived from a requirement to publish its school and school district accountability report for the 2020-2021 school year.

WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE REPORT

Tuesday, ABC News obtained a White House Coronavirus Task Force report for the nation’s governors from this past Sunday, Nov. 15. The report says Wisconsin has the 5th highest rate of new infections per 100,000 residents and the 8th highest positivity rate for test results in the country.

White House Coronavirus Task Force maps showing the change in COVID-19 virus infections per capita and test positivity rate in Wisconsin counties between October and November. (Obtained by ABC News)

The report reveals during the first full week of November, 70% of nursing homes reported at least one staff member tested positive for COVID-19, 34% had at least one resident test positive, and 14% had at least one resident die of COVID-19. The task force says coronavirus cases in the state are doubling every 20 days and daily COVID-19 death have increased seven-fold since September. A couple of times, the task force commends Gov. Tony Evers’s efforts to tell the public how to slow the spread of the virus.

For Wisconsin, the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends proactively testing groups “representative of the community,” including large, private-sector employers, teachers, community college students, county workers, hospital personnel and staff in crowded settings). It says the state should aim for at least 2,000 tests per 100,000 population in every county every week, and intensify that in areas showing increased spread of the COVID-19 virus.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 168 open ICU beds, or 11.5% of all the ICU beds. In all, 12.6% of the state’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds are open. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all available to patients if hospitals don’t have staffing to support them.

The WHA further reports 9 ICU beds vacant in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals which serve 8 counties. That’s 8.7% of ICU beds in the region. Overall, there are 75 beds open, or 8.8% of all beds. The hospitals are treating 135 COVID-19 patients, including 14 in ICU.

The Northeast region has 13 ICU beds open among the 10 hospitals serving 7 counties, or 6.3% of ICU beds, with 15.9% of all beds open. Those hospitals are caring for 207 COVID-19 patients -- 29 more than Sunday -- with 47 in ICU.

Changes in hospitalization figures take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

The WHA says 25 of the 134 hospitals report less than a 7-day supply of gowns and 14 have less than a week’s supply of paper medical masks.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams - 864 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 525 cases (+11) (7deaths) (+1)

Barron – 2,754 cases (+33) (34 deaths) (+4)

Bayfield - 563 cases (+20) (6 deaths)

Brown – 20,088 cases (+223) (122 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 601 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 578 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Calumet - 3,637 cases (+51) (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 3,693 cases (+113) (41 deaths)

Clark – 1,741 cases (+44) (24 deaths)

Columbia – 2,796 cases (+29) (10 deaths)

Crawford – 710 cases (+23) (4 deaths)

Dane – 22,930 cases (+707) (64 deaths) (+3)

Dodge – 6,909 cases (+131) (54 deaths) (+1)

Door - 1,414 cases (+18) (10 deaths)

Douglas – 1,405 cases (+53) (1 death)

Dunn – 2,116 cases (+53) (4 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 6,251 cases (+102) (45 deaths) (+3)

Florence - 274 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 7,302 cases (+206) (35 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 662 cases (+17) (14 deaths) (+2)

Grant – 2,994 cases (+61) (53 deaths) (+1)

Green – 1,421 cases (+14) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,063 cases (+1) (5 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 1,030 cases (+54) (4 deaths)

Iron - 305 cases (+6) (6 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 1,293 cases (+31) (4 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 4,392 cases (+113) (33 deaths) (+3)

Juneau - 1,631 cases (+21) (6 deaths)

Kenosha – 7,711 cases (+201) (109 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,456 cases (+21) (14 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 6,641 cases (+192) (31 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 940 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Langlade - 1,390 cases (+11) (22 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln – 1,581 cases (+21) (16 deaths)

Manitowoc – 4,171 cases (+71) (29 deaths)

Marathon – 8,284 cases (+84) (101 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 2,549 cases (+24) (24 deaths) (+2)

Marquette - 935 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Menominee - 507 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Milwaukee – 57,331 (+846) (657 deaths) (+14)

Monroe - 1,992 cases (+33) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 2,838 cases (+34) (23 deaths) (+2)

Oneida - 1,965 cases (+41) (24 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 12,360 cases (+106) (106 deaths) (+6)

Ozaukee - 3,898 cases (+63) (31 deaths) (+2)

Pepin – 367 cases (+8) (2 deaths) (+1)

Pierce – 1,553 cases (+39) (10 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 1,629 cases (+47) (4 deaths)

Portage – 4,081 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Price - 598 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Racine – 11,823 cases (+430) (140 deaths)

Richland - 733 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Rock – 8,007 cases (+110) (60 deaths)

Rusk - 631 cases (+14) (5 deaths)

Sauk – 2,980 cases (+16) (11 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 685 cases (+25) (5 deaths)

Shawano – 3,372 cases (+27) (42 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 7,635 cases (+410) (48 deaths) (+5)

St. Croix – 3,526 cases (+79) (18 deaths)

Taylor - 903 cases (+20) (11 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 1,865 cases (+120) (8 deaths) (+1)

Vernon - 873 cases (+18) (7 deaths) (+2)

Vilas - 1,016 cases (+26) (11 deaths) (+2)

Walworth – 5,018 cases (+206) (44 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 483 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Washington – 7,215 cases (+150) (59 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 20,169 cases (+1,095) (165 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 3,385 cases (+38) (75 deaths) (+4)

Waushara – 1,617 cases (+16) (7deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 11,970 cases (+90) (93 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 3,223 cases (+81) (17 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 129 cases (+3) (1 death)

Baraga - 296 cases (+18) (5 deaths)

Chippewa - 250 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Delta – 1,869 cases (+21) (46 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,333 cases (+26) (28 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic - 494 cases (+13) (9 deaths)

Houghton – 1,085 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

Iron – 598 cases (+6) (28 deaths)

Keweenaw – 44 cases (+4) (1 death)

Luce – 105 cases

Mackinac - 181 cases (+4)

Marquette - 2,011 cases (+49) (23 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 993 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Ontonagon – 223 cases (+2) (7 deaths) (+1)

Schoolcraft - 148 cases (+1) (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.