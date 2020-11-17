Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to announce COVID-19 legislation Tuesday

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn’t like.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Republican leaders are set to announce “new legislative initiatives” regarding COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) made the announcement Tuesday as Wisconsin continues to be one of the hardest hit states in the nation. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the State Capitol in Madison. The Assembly Republicans will carry it live on their Facebook page.

The Wisconsin Legislature has not passed a single piece of legislation since April. That’s when both houses passed a bill that allowed some rule changes for state funding and health insurance when it came to COVID-19.

State Republican leaders have mounted successful legal challenges to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' executive orders on restricting in-person service at bars, restaurants and other businesses.

They’ve been critical of the governor’s statewide mask mandate, which is being challenged in court.

Republicans have been hesitant to work with Gov. Evers on legislation to help a state in crisis. However, Vos announced last week that he would now be willing to work with Evers.

Vos says the announcement Tuesday will include a plan to “assist Wisconsinites during these challenging times.” No other information was released.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report released this week shows Wisconsin has the fifth highest new case per capita rate in the United States. The state has the eighth highest positivity rate in the state.

All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have a rate of 100 or more infections per 100,000 population.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 13, counties with the most new cases were Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha, Brown, Racine, Marathon, Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Washington, Dodge and Sheboygan.

The White House Task Force has commended Gov. Evers for his messaging on the virus. “We share the strong judgement of Wisconsin leaders that the current situation is critical and that additional measures can limit further cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The Governor’s continued efforts and communication to the public on these measures is crucial and is commended,” reads the report.

WISCONSIN COVID-19 DATA: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm

Evers joined fellow Midwest governors Tuesday to encourage people to “double down and stay safe this holiday season."

