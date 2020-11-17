Wisconsin DOT will warn drivers about snow making activities at Granite Peak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers will now be given a heads up when snow making operations at Granite Peak Ski Area may impact road conditions.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has partnered with the Marathon County Highway Department and Granite Peak to warn drivers of the potential for icy road conditions when Granite Peak is making snow. When unfavorable weather conditions exist during snow making, WisDOT will activate a message stating ‘SNOW MAKING OPERATIONS ONGOING / ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE X MILES AHEAD’ on four Dynamic Message Signs located at:

· WIS 29 eastbound

· US 51 southbound

· WIS 29 westbound

· I-39/US 51 northbound

“We are delighted with this new partnership to utilize the resources available at WisDOT to help inform motorists of what to expect on the road ahead,” said Ken Wickham, WisDOT Division of Transportation System Development North Central Region Director.

Greg Fisher, General Manager and Marketing Director at Granite Peak says, “The coordination with WisDOT has been fluid and simple. Working with the team to alert the local and thru traffic in the region of Granite Peak’s snow making program via the electronic message boards is a practice I hope will continue for years to come.”

Heading into the winter season, Jim Griesbach, Marathon County Highway Commissioner shares, “This is a team effort between WisDOT, Granite Peak, Marathon County Highway and the traveling public. Motorists should watch for signage and slow down for conditions and maintenance crews.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.