Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee discusses mask education

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee met on Monday to discuss mask education and how to distribute personal protective equipment.

The committee did not decide to make any changes at the meeting but did discuss strategies to encourage locals to wear their masks. Social media and other outlets were brought up as options to help get the word out.

There was also a discussion on how they planned to give out masks to those who did not have access to them. Local agencies would be a major distributor.

“Have a series of distribution events where people could come and pick things up if they need them," committee chair Lisa Rasmussen said. If our agencies are well supplied and they are keeping the community well supplied, I think this is something we can just keep an eye on," she added.

The committee also brought up the possibility of having liaisons from certain minority groups in the area, to help reach all areas of the city.

