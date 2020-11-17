The Packers look to learn from an ugly win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers won on Sunday, but it didn’t feel like a winning game. The win also came against the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s why the team is looking to figure out what has plagued the team. They lost to the two-win Minnesota Vikings just a week ago, and followed it up by almost losing to the Jaguars.

“It’s something that we got to get fixed. We just got to be more consistent. There’s times where we’re looking real good and we’re hitting on all cylinders and playing good football. And there’s times where guys are just driving down the field and guys just hit a lull,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said.

It’s been a theme for the team dating back to last year, where every loss seemed to be a blowout loss. Head Coach Matt LaFleur has talked about this in previous press conferences, but he believe a lack of execution is to blame more than the missing energy.

“It’s everybody. It’s everybody on the sideline getting up for one another, giving the support, cheering on their teammates that are out on the field. But I think a lot of our issues stem from lack of execution,” LaFleur said.

But a win is a win, and the Packers are now 7-2 on the season. That would make them number one seed in the NFC, and guarantee a first round bye in the playoffs.

