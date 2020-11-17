Advertisement

The hottest toys this holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are approaching, and many of us are likely planning, preparing and shopping. Elizabeth Werner joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!

The countdown has begun - here is what we are “playing with":

· At-home entertainment – Elizabeth shared the seasonal trends in all-things-entertaining

· On-trend toys – Elizabeth wowed with awesome options in the world of “Unboxing”

·  Trucks, cars and toys that fly – Elizabeth will show and tell many options on wheels

Watch the video above as Werner demos the toys that are sure to be on many kids' wish lists this holiday season.

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

