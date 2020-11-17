Report: Bucks close to acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are close to a trade to acquire point guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Bucks are reportedly sending guard Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, along with draft compensation to the Pelicans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports three Bucks future first round picks could be in the deal. The Athletic’s David Alridge says this Wednesday’s 24th overall pick could be one of those picks.

Bucks sending Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and draft compensation to New Orleans, sources said. https://t.co/3K12F8WGI9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Bucks are finalizing a package that includes three future first-round picks to the Pelicans in deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7TYoogZHCD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

One of the three firsts Milwaukee is sending New Orleans in the Jrue Holiday trade is the Bucks’ first-rounder in Wednesday’s draft (number 24 overall), per league sources. The Pelicans already have the 13th overall pick in the first round. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 17, 2020

opyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.