Report: Bucks close to acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are close to a trade to acquire point guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Bucks are reportedly sending guard Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, along with draft compensation to the Pelicans.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports three Bucks future first round picks could be in the deal. The Athletic’s David Alridge says this Wednesday’s 24th overall pick could be one of those picks.
opyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.