Report: Bucks close to acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are close to a trade to acquire point guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Bucks are reportedly sending guard Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, along with draft compensation to the Pelicans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports three Bucks future first round picks could be in the deal. The Athletic’s David Alridge says this Wednesday’s 24th overall pick could be one of those picks.

