Report: Bucks acquire Bogdan Bogdanavich in a sign-and-trade deal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks have landed yet another player in the Sacramento King’s Bogdan Bogdanavich, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is reportedly a sign-and-trade deal, with Donte Divencenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson going back to the Kings.

The shooting guard averaged 15.1 points last season.

This is the second move of the night for the Bucks, after they reportedly acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans.

