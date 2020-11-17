Advertisement

Report: Bucks acquire Bogdan Bogdanavich in a sign-and-trade deal

Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dion Waiters (18)...
Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dion Waiters (18) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)(Kevin C. Cox | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks have landed yet another player in the Sacramento King’s Bogdan Bogdanavich, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is reportedly a sign-and-trade deal, with Donte Divencenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson going back to the Kings.

The shooting guard averaged 15.1 points last season.

This is the second move of the night for the Bucks, after they reportedly acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans.

