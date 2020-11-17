Advertisement

Prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.

Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners. They include New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases, Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360, Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250, Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140 and Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.

Among staff, a total of 1,470 corrections employees have self-reported testing positive for the virus, with 338 of those active Monday, the State Journal reported.

Despite cases continuing to rise, the death count at 10 hasn’t changed since Nov. 3.

