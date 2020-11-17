Advertisement

Packers activate Allen Lazard off injury reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they activated wide receiver Allen Lazard off the injury reserve Tuesday.

The third-year wide receiver has been missing since a breakout 146-yard game against the New Orleans Saints in week three. He was out after having core muscle surgery.

This adds another key offensive piece to the Packer offense that has struggled to find a consistent receiver outside of Davante Adams.

He has 254 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

