Packers activate Allen Lazard off injury reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they activated wide receiver Allen Lazard off the injury reserve Tuesday.

The third-year wide receiver has been missing since a breakout 146-yard game against the New Orleans Saints in week three. He was out after having core muscle surgery.

This adds another key offensive piece to the Packer offense that has struggled to find a consistent receiver outside of Davante Adams.

He has 254 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.