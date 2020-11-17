New prescription drug available for those living with multiple sclerosis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to an estimate from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 are living with MS in the United States. MS is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be an immune-mediated disorder, in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the CNS.

While COVID-19 has become part of life in 2020, those living with MS may still have questions and concerns as it relates to treatment and management during the pandemic.

On Monday, neurologist Dr. Barry Hendin joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how he has been treating MS patients during the pandemic, especially as it relates to patient care, treatment considerations, and monitoring. He also shared his experience with MAVENCLAD® (cladribine) tablets. Crystal P., one of Dr. Hendin’s patients, joined him to share her personal experience living with MS.

MAVENCLAD is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. Because of its safety profile, MAVENCLAD is generally used in people who have tried another MS medicine that they could not tolerate or that has not worked well enough. MAVENCLAD is not recommended for use in patients with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS). The MAVENCLAD prescribing information has a boxed warning for serious side effects, including the risks of cancer and birth defects.

