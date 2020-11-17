New app by Lysol allows users to track county-level flu and COVID-19 cases in real time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Flu season is approaching. While currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic and watching our kids go back to school we all need something that will help us navigate these difficult times. Lysol has come up with an app that will give us the best chance to stay healthy during the fall and winter. Germ-Cast is a free service that provides real-time, county-level flu and COVID-19 incidences level. It is expected to empower consumers to stay informed about illness levels during the “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19 season.

On Tuesday, microbiologist Joseph Rubino and Nita Nehru, founder of Kinsa’s FLUency school health program, a philanthropic initiative to help curb the spread of illness in classrooms across North America, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4. They discussed the best ways to prevent contracting the flu and/or COVID-19.

Dr. Rubino shared useful tips that have become familiar but necessary like handwashing, mask wearing and social distancing. He also introduced Germ-Cast which is a free app from Lysol that provides real-time, county-level flu and COVID-19 incidences levels. It contains a three-week flu-forecast as well as illness prevention and product tips from Lysol.

