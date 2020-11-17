Nearly 100 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin skyrocketed Tuesday, reaching nearly triple-digits and surpassing the previous all-time high by nearly 40 percent.

The latest Dept. of Health Services' update recorded 92 more deaths related to the virus across the state over the past day. That topped the previous highwater mark of 66 set last Tuesday. It also pushed the average number of deaths over the past week to 49 per day.

A chart tweeted by DHS highlighted that the seven-day rolling average has increased nearly ten-fold over the past two months and has almost tripled in the past month.

In fact, the 346 deaths recorded in the past seven days make up approximately one-eighth of the 2,741 people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“Today we reported 92 of our fellow Wisconsinites have passed away from COVID-19. 92 people who were somebody’s best friend, mother, father, co-worker, or neighbor” Gov. Tony Evers tweeted shortly after the latest numbers were released. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”

More than 300 more people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day as well, DHS numbers show. With the latest increase, the virus has sent 14,817 people have needed inpatient care since the pandemic began.

Right now, the agency reports 2,278 patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the state and 456 of them are in intensive care units. They make up approximately one-fifth of all people in a Wisconsin hospital and just under a third of patients in ICUs.

Your #COVIDWI_19 update shows a record number reported since yesterday of hospitalizations at 318 and deaths at 92. The 7-day average of new deaths reported has increased 880% in two months. Dig into the #data and please, help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/3WmxIaBc1c pic.twitter.com/8DQnIBSY3h — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 17, 2020

DHS' daily tracker also showed over 7,000 new cases were reported in the past day. It’s the fifth time ever that happened.

Prior to Thursday, the 7,090 new cases would have been the all-time for the state. However, on that day, new cases fell just under 7,500, a record that was eclipsed the following day when 7,777 new positive tests were reported.

That Friday also saw the highest seven-day average for new cases with 6,442 positive tests being tallied per day. After a brief dip over the weekend, that number increased again, to 6,429 cases per day.

With the latest cases, the total number of people who have tested positive in Wisconsin hit 323,848, with approximately a quarter-million having since recovered.

Today we reported 92 of our fellow Wisconsinites have passed away from COVID-19. 92 people who were somebody’s best friend, mother, father, co-worker, or neighbor. Our thoughts are with their loved ones. Please, Wisconsin, don’t risk it. Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives. https://t.co/HSCZmo0Ie2 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.