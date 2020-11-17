Health officials advise against in person holiday gatherings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re planning on having people over for Thanksgiving this year, now might be the time to re-think your plans.

Health experts are warning against having physical gatherings this year to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19

Health experts are saying traveling and gathering in person for the holidays this year could fuel the pandemic and spike cases of COVID-19.

However, it is still possible to have family time safely.

“It’s not too early to start planning what you’re going to do and how you’re going to do your holiday celebrations differently,” Judy Burrows of the Marathon County Health Department said.

Everyone right now is in the same boat, and taking COVID-19 safety precautions for Thanksgiving can’t be something that’s optional.

“You don’t know what everyone else is doing so even if you’re doing all the right things, you could be spending time with people who maybe didn’t do as great of a job taking preventative measures,” Portage County Health and Human Services Community Health Planner Eryn Leahy said.

Leahy said if you do choose to physically gather for Thanksgiving, it’s key to wear a mask, social distance and practice good hygiene and there’s no such thing as “no risk.”

“Just because you don’t have symptoms doesn’t mean you don’t have COVID, you know there are many asymptomatic cases so just understanding that just because you’re not sick doesn’t mean you won’t spread COVID-19,” Leahy said.

They warn if people don’t take the right steps, this year could get more difficult than it already is.

“We need to do things differently to help contain the spread or it is going to be a very very hard holiday season,” Burrows said.

Burrows also said if you do gather in person for the holidays, it’s best for everyone to quarantine beforehand and to get a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.