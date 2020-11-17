Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards grants to 54 Wisconsin movie theaters

Cosmo theater reopens.
Cosmo theater reopens.(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Evers administration announced $10 million in grants to help movie theaters that are struggling in the pandemic. In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged the special difficulty movie theaters face among businesses, where they aren’t receiving new products to bring customers in. “Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hard as they also battle stalled movie production.”

Fifty-four theaters operators across the state will receive an average $14,600 per screen to help pay for cleaning and sanitizing, making facility improvements to ensure social distancing, and personnel costs. The money comes from the federal CARES Act.

“Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state,” Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan wrote in the statement. “We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”

Recipients in our area include:

  • Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin - $4,020,467.84
  • Palace Theatre - Antigo - $29,239.77
  • Hodag Hospitality Holdings - Eagle River - $58,479.53
  • FFT LLC - Medford - $73,099.42
  • The Cosmo Theatre Inc - Merrill - $43,859.65
  • Rouman Amusement Company - Rhinelander - $87,719.30

Theater operators must sign a contractual agreement with the state and follow certain guidelines for spending the grant money.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Breaking news
2 arrested, 1 sought following break in at shooting range
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
Wood County K9 assists in drug bust. (11/16/2020)
Wood County K9 assists in weekend drug bust
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
New coronavirus cases below 5,000 for first time in a week

Latest News

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Wisconsin Republicans to announce COVID-19 legislation Tuesday
Ballot Recount
Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin
Courtesy: Wisconsin DMV
DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud
Prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases