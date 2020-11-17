Gov. Evers awards grants to 54 Wisconsin movie theaters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Evers administration announced $10 million in grants to help movie theaters that are struggling in the pandemic. In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged the special difficulty movie theaters face among businesses, where they aren’t receiving new products to bring customers in. “Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hard as they also battle stalled movie production.”

Fifty-four theaters operators across the state will receive an average $14,600 per screen to help pay for cleaning and sanitizing, making facility improvements to ensure social distancing, and personnel costs. The money comes from the federal CARES Act.

“Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state,” Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan wrote in the statement. “We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”

Recipients in our area include:

Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin - $4,020,467.84

Palace Theatre - Antigo - $29,239.77

Hodag Hospitality Holdings - Eagle River - $58,479.53

FFT LLC - Medford - $73,099.42

The Cosmo Theatre Inc - Merrill - $43,859.65

Rouman Amusement Company - Rhinelander - $87,719.30

Theater operators must sign a contractual agreement with the state and follow certain guidelines for spending the grant money.

