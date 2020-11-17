Good News Project wins Recycling excellence Award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just in time for America Recycles day, the Wisconsin DNR has recognized Good News Project with a Recycling Excellence Award, which celebrates outstanding recycling efforts, innovation and performance throughout Wisconsin.

Good News Project (GNP) has won the Special Events Award, due to their hard work over the years to increase outreach to communities that have difficulty accessing e-cycling. GNP hosts e-cycling events in other communities, sharing event proceeds with partnering nonprofits, such as the Merrill Kiwanis.

Good News Project has been a long-standing registered collector with the E-Cycle Wisconsin program. They recognize that electronics are the fastest growing part of our waste stream today. In 2019, GNP was able to responsibly recycle 272,076 pounds of e-waste, using 908.5 hours of volunteer time. Over the past decade, Good News has recycled 2,287,663 pounds of electronics.

Good News Project understands the importance to protecting our environment. They also promote recycling with their Health Equipment Lending Program, facilitating re-use of durable medical equipment donations, diverting more waste from area landfills and protecting valuable reusable raw materials.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.