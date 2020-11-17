First Alert Weather: Dry pattern settles in for the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The WSAW studio saw 1.9″ of snowfall yesterday, and that was more than enough to cause slick roads for many. This morning we may still have some slick spots, even though the snow cut off pretty early yesterday. Exercise extra caution this morning just in case if you see snow stacked up.

Bright and sunny skies are looking to return today. With temperatures around freezing, we are expecting melting in areas that are receiving direct sunlight, while shaded spots will likely hold on to some more of the snow on the ground.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up over the next few days. 30s today, 40s tomorrow and we jump back into the low to mid 50s briefly on Thursday before cooling down again for the weekend ahead.

This weekend, we have the potential to see rain and snow showers. Some models are keeping us dry with most of the precipitation holding to our south. Others, bring the front around 200 miles north, and if that scenario were to unfold, we could be talking a messy situation with plenty of rain and snowfall. The models are split right now, so we just have to wait and see. Right now, there is a potential to see weekend rain and snow showers. How much we will see is still to be determined over the next few days.

