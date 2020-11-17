Convalescent plasma needed now more than ever

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now the need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is critical to help people currently fighting the virus.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin sent out a whopping 760 plasma products to Wisconsin hospitals just last week. That’s over 500 more plasma products than what they normally provide.

Since more people are testing positive for COVID-19, that means more people are being admitted to hospitals and are in need of convalescent plasma.

Plasma centers are desperately looking for more folks who’ve recovered from the virus and developed COVID antibodies to donate. While demand is through the roof right now, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Senior Medical Director Dr. Dan Waxman said they get about 40 to 60 donors per week, but right now they’re in need of over 100.

“We have the ability to have a safe product, when you donate plasma, it takes about 30 to 40 minutes, it’s on a machine, it’s an automated machine, it’s just a one arm procedure and each donation can be made into three or four separate products to go to three to four patients,” Waxman said.

Waxman also said their center has back orders for plasma requests, and they’re getting help from hospitals from other parts of the country to make up for it.

If you are interested in donating convalescent plasma, you are allowed to donate up to 12 times per year and can find info on the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s website.

