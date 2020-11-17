Advertisement

$80 million directed to support Wisconsin skilled nursing facilities

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials announced Tuesday that $80 million was awarded to support skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, announced the award, saying this has been a challenging time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And we can’t express our appreciation enough for the staff at all our skilled nursing facilities,” the governor said. “We are truly grateful for their efforts in showing up to work every day and caring for our loved ones, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Half of the funds will be used to cover eligible costs with the CARES Act Provider Payment program, which helps skilled nursing facilities who have experienced losses or expenses due to COVID-19.

DHS will also provide $30 million to a skilled nursing post-acute care admission incentive program. The program works to cover cover the costs of staffing additional beds in nursing homes, which allows more residents to be admitted directly from a hospital and alleviating the strain on the hospital system.

DHS will also partner with the Department of Safety and Professional Services and the Department of Workforce Development to strengthen the existing efforts in Wisconsin’s health care and long-term care settings. The three departments will work to hire new and former health care workers in Wisconsin in settings where the need is greatest.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
Wood County K9 assists in drug bust. (11/16/2020)
Wood County K9 assists in weekend drug bust
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
New prescription drug available for those living with multiple sclerosis
COVID crisis consuming the country
COVID crisis consuming the country