WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 7- Hodag Week Part 1

Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s part one of our Hodag week after a historic week in Hodag athletics. In this episode, Noah Manderfeld sits down with Rhinelander football head coach Aaron Kraemer and their starting quarterback Quinn Lamers.

It’s no secret, the Hodag football team is usually not good. But since Kraemer took over as head coach last year, they have made back-to-back playoff appearances completed a 180-degree turn on the perception of the program.

We talk about that culture shift, that moment when Lamers crossed the goal line to score the winning touchdown against Lakeland, and what this season feels like looking back on it.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

