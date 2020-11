WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9, Timo, helped Wisconsin Rapids Police locate 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of marijuana, and pills over the weekend.

Investigators also found a scale, methamphetamine pipe, a loaded 9mm pistol, and $1604 cash.

It was "Timo Time" this past weekend..... K9 Timo and handler Justus Arendt assisted Wisconsin Rapids Police Department... Posted by Wood County Sheriff's Department Wisconsin on Monday, November 16, 2020

The suspect’s name was not released.

