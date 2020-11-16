Advertisement

Wisconsin voters drop election lawsuit

(WDBJ7)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three voters from Northeast Wisconsin have dropped their federal lawsuit that sought to stop certification of votes in Menominee, Milwaukee and Dane counties.

A Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed with the federal court in Green Bay Monday morning. The brief notice didn’t provide any information except that thir “action is voluntarily dismissed without prejudice against all Defendants.” Those defendants included the county clerks in those three counties, Wisconsin Elections Commission members and Gov. Tony Evers. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin filed a motion Friday to intervene and join the lawsuit as a defendant.

As Action 2 News first reported last week, three voters in Brown, Door and Oconto counties claimed illegal ballots in the state “diluted” their votes. In addition to stopping the certification of results, they were demanding registration and voting data so they can do an expert analysis to prove their claims of fraud.

Action 2 News reached out to one of the plaintiffs, who referred us to their attorney, James Bopp, in Indiana. The Detroit Free Press reports Bopp’s law firm is also involved in a lawsuit in Michigan claiming legal votes were diluted by illegal ballots there.

Monday, the Trump campaign dropped its request to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes in Pennsylvania.

There has been no evidence to support President Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud.

Nationwide, many lawsuits seeking to block Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the national election have failed, and President Trump this weekend seemed to acknowledge Biden’s victory but has not conceded.

