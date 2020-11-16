Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michiganders to “rise up” against new health restrictions.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted on Sunday. “You get what you accept.”

Atlas added the hashtags “FreedomMatters” and “StepUp.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is instituting a three-week pause on high-risk activities. Atlas tweeted shortly after the measures were announced.

Whitmer said she’s following the advice of medical experts as U.S. coronavirus cases top 11 million.

Atlas' tweet is likely to increase tension between the White House and the Democratic governor, who was the target of a recent kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Atlas' comment “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

Atlas later tweeted: “Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day
A clipper system will bring snow showers to the region into the late afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected on Monday
Positive COVID-19 cases over 6K again; 12 more dead
REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension

Latest News

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Olympics: IOC chairman remarks after meeting with Japanese prime minister
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
S&P 500 adds to record, Dow heads for own on vaccine hopes
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
Everest Metro investigating fatal weekend crash