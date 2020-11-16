Wausau to launch Betterbin recycling app in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau will bring the Betterbin app to the community next year to help with recycling and disposal education.

The City’s Sustainability, Energy and Environment Committee voted in favor of bringing more education about proper recycling after a city waste audit showed 84% of residential recycling carts audited had some type of material that did not belong in the recycling cart.

“Just like trash disposal, recycling comes with financial costs,” said Mary Anne Groat, City of Wausau Finance Director and Recycling Coordinator. “When we can help our residents put the correct materials in recycling and refuse carts, we are doing our part to minimize long-term waste management costs and meet state-mandated materials landfill bans at the same time.”

Wausau’s Betterbin app allows you to scan the UPC barcode or text search for a product to get local disposal instructions specific to guidelines defined by Eagle Waste & Recycling where local hauler Harter’s brings Wausau recovered materials for processing. Higher volumes of acceptable items, combined with less unacceptable items in recycling carts increases processing efficiencies and generates more economic value from the recovered materials.

“This is a cool public-private partnership that has a positive economic and environmental impact,” said Ryan Gallagher, President of Rocket Industrial. “A core part of our mission as a packaging supplier is our Package With Less™ philosophy, where we help clients avoid the landfill. Supporting an app that people can use to recycle more effectively aligns perfectly with our mission, allowing us to better analyze packaging usage, ‘cradle to grave.’”

Wausau residents with Harter’s city-contracted recycling services will begin to see information about the app in February of 2021.

“Wausau residents are lucky to have a core group of local solid waste stakeholders who can see the economic and environmental impacts of residents being better recyclers,” said Michelle Goetsch, Co-founder of Betterbin. “We’re excited to bring residents a fun, innovative tool to support recycling education in this community.”

