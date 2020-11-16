Advertisement

U.S. solider killed in helicopter crash has ties to Janesville

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza died in Egypt last Thursday
By Tim Elliott
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -One of the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash last week in Egypt spent a portion of his childhood in Janesville.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza was killed last Thursday November, 12th while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. He was 34-years-old.

The School District of Janesville confirms that Garza was a student in the 1990′s and early 2000′s. He attended Madison Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, and his freshman year and spent a portion of his sophomore year at Parker High School before moving out of state.

Garza's yearbook photo from Franklin Middle School
Garza's yearbook photo from Franklin Middle School(School District of Janesville)

According to his Facebook page, Garza was a pilot. The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.

Garza is originally from North Carolina, according to the Army.

