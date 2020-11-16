Packers’ defense stepped up in place of hit-or-miss offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense silently played a solid game against Jacksonville. Despite being in less than ideal circumstances, the defense only gave up 13 points.

“Those are the type of games where the defense has to show up and make those stops,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos.

Amos played his part snaring the Packers lone takeaway.

“Takeaways are important and to give the offense the ball in plus territory," said Amos. "We had to drive and a dig by the tight end. Just drove on it and tried to make a play on the ball.”

Green Bay needed more than just Amos to step up. The Pack played without their top two corners in Kevin King and Jaire Alexander, so the secondary had to hold its own.

“I saw a lot of times they were in man coverage, and they held up,” said Amos. "We didn’t expect them to come in and be a big drop off.

The Packers pass defense made a statement. Green Bay contained rookie Jake Luton to only 169 yards. The D capped its performance with back-to-back sacks to close the game.

“I felt like that was the first time our team came alive,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. "You could feel it on the sidelines. Everybody rooting for one another. We need that from the opening kick. "

Amos added that he felt the defense did better in the run game. Jacksonville only rushed for 109 yards. Regardless, the Packers defense gave just enough to find a win at Lambeau.

