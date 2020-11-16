Advertisement

Packers’ defense stepped up in place of hit-or-miss offense

The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense silently played a solid game against Jacksonville. Despite being in less than ideal circumstances, the defense only gave up 13 points.

“Those are the type of games where the defense has to show up and make those stops,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos.

Amos played his part snaring the Packers lone takeaway.

“Takeaways are important and to give the offense the ball in plus territory," said Amos. "We had to drive and a dig by the tight end. Just drove on it and tried to make a play on the ball.”

Green Bay needed more than just Amos to step up. The Pack played without their top two corners in Kevin King and Jaire Alexander, so the secondary had to hold its own.

“I saw a lot of times they were in man coverage, and they held up,” said Amos. "We didn’t expect them to come in and be a big drop off.

The Packers pass defense made a statement. Green Bay contained rookie Jake Luton to only 169 yards. The D capped its performance with back-to-back sacks to close the game.

“I felt like that was the first time our team came alive,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. "You could feel it on the sidelines. Everybody rooting for one another. We need that from the opening kick. "

Amos added that he felt the defense did better in the run game. Jacksonville only rushed for 109 yards. Regardless, the Packers defense gave just enough to find a win at Lambeau.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
gavel
Wisconsin man charged with assaulting missing Missouri girl

Latest News

REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension
Jaguars vs. Packers
Packers move to 7-2 with a nailbiting 24-20 win over the Jaguars
Rhinelander Swimming
A state title years in the making for Rhinelander
Rhinelander Swimming
A state title years in the making for Rhinelander