Advertisement

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.

“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about 2 1/2 times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit.

“The price represents almost 50% of BBVA’s market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit,” he said.

The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
A clipper system will bring snow showers to the region into the late afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected on Monday
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day

Latest News

The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
Critical need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients
Critical need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients
Wausau committee to discuss how to educate public on mask wearing
Committee to discuss ways to educate public on wearing masks to save lives
Suspect in Marathon Co. break in considered armed and dangerous
Suspect in Marathon Co. break in considered armed and dangerous
Supreme Court takes up mask mandate lawsuit case
Supreme Court takes up mask mandate lawsuit case