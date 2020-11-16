Advertisement

Packers win ugly, but know that won’t cut it

Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott can't stop Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole as he runs a...
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott can't stop Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole as he runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY (WSAW) -This was supposed to be an easy week for the Packers, who welcomed the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars to Lambeau Field on a cold, windy day that should’ve been advantageous for them.

Except that cakewalk never happened, the Packers were lucky to escape with a win, and they know it.

“Obviously we’re happy with the win, although we didn’t play our best, and we all know that,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I think we recognize that, we didn’t play to our standard.”

The Packers-Super Bowl hopes and all, struggled to put away a one-win team with a rookie sixth round pick making his second career start at quarterback, in Jacksonville’s Jake Luton.

“You know, no wins are easy in the NFL,” said left tackle David Bakhitiari. “Throughout my career, that’s one thing I’ve learned, it doesn’t matter the other person’s record, you each have an opportunity to go 1-0 that week.”

“We played uncharacteristic in a few areas,” said Aaron Rodgers. “You know I obviously threw an interception, Davante (Adams) fumbled, we gave up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.”

The Packers have now played two straight lackluster games at home where conditions weren’t perfect. But that’s supposed to be up their alley, especially come playoff time. Looking ahead, is that still true?

“Getting warmer weather, domed teams up here in December, I feel like has always been a good advantage for us,” Rodgers said.

That advantage against a sub-par warmer weather team was minimal on Sunday, and LaFleur gave a somewhat impassioned plea for his team to step up the program…

“That wasn’t good enough, there’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. In terms of the energy, the passion.

“We’re playing football. These guys are playing a kid’s game, getting paid for it man. It’s disturbing to me, and again it starts with myself and my staff, we’ve got to bring more energy for these guys.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
Refrigerated trailer in marathon county.
Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby
gavel
Wisconsin man charged with assaulting missing Missouri girl

Latest News

The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
Packers’ defense stepped up in place of hit-or-miss offense
REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension
Jaguars vs. Packers
Packers move to 7-2 with a nailbiting 24-20 win over the Jaguars
Rhinelander Swimming
A state title years in the making for Rhinelander