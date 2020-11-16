Packers win ugly, but know that won’t cut it

GREEN BAY (WSAW) -This was supposed to be an easy week for the Packers, who welcomed the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars to Lambeau Field on a cold, windy day that should’ve been advantageous for them.

Except that cakewalk never happened, the Packers were lucky to escape with a win, and they know it.

“Obviously we’re happy with the win, although we didn’t play our best, and we all know that,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I think we recognize that, we didn’t play to our standard.”

The Packers-Super Bowl hopes and all, struggled to put away a one-win team with a rookie sixth round pick making his second career start at quarterback, in Jacksonville’s Jake Luton.

“You know, no wins are easy in the NFL,” said left tackle David Bakhitiari. “Throughout my career, that’s one thing I’ve learned, it doesn’t matter the other person’s record, you each have an opportunity to go 1-0 that week.”

“We played uncharacteristic in a few areas,” said Aaron Rodgers. “You know I obviously threw an interception, Davante (Adams) fumbled, we gave up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.”

The Packers have now played two straight lackluster games at home where conditions weren’t perfect. But that’s supposed to be up their alley, especially come playoff time. Looking ahead, is that still true?

“Getting warmer weather, domed teams up here in December, I feel like has always been a good advantage for us,” Rodgers said.

That advantage against a sub-par warmer weather team was minimal on Sunday, and LaFleur gave a somewhat impassioned plea for his team to step up the program…

“That wasn’t good enough, there’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. In terms of the energy, the passion.

“We’re playing football. These guys are playing a kid’s game, getting paid for it man. It’s disturbing to me, and again it starts with myself and my staff, we’ve got to bring more energy for these guys.”

