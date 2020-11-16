Advertisement

Many high school winter sports return to practice

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin athletes in winter sports have waited a long time for this day, and finally some of them can return to playing the sports they love.

Monday marks the first day the WIAA is allowing the basketball and gymnastics teams to practice. Boys and girls hockey also can hit the rink.

Many of the seasons are slated to start soon, with girls basketball returning Nov. 24 and hockey beginning Nov. 27.

Boys basketball will start practicing next Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
A clipper system will bring snow showers to the region into the late afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected on Monday
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day

Latest News

Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 7- Hodag Week Part 1
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott can't stop Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole as he runs a...
Packers win ugly, but know that won’t cut it
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
Packers’ defense stepped up in place of hit-or-miss offense
REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension