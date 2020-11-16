Many high school winter sports return to practice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin athletes in winter sports have waited a long time for this day, and finally some of them can return to playing the sports they love.

Monday marks the first day the WIAA is allowing the basketball and gymnastics teams to practice. Boys and girls hockey also can hit the rink.

Many of the seasons are slated to start soon, with girls basketball returning Nov. 24 and hockey beginning Nov. 27.

Boys basketball will start practicing next Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.