Lincoln County investigating thefts of road signs

(KOLN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Crime Stoppers are investigating the thefts of road signs.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, four signs including a curve and dead-end sign were stolen from the Township of Harding, south of Tomahawk. The signs were valued at $280.

In September, $700 worth of signs were reported stolen from the town of Harrison. Investigators said it happened during the repaving of County Road B. During the operations, the crew noticed signs started disappearing. When operations were complete an accounting showed seven warning signs were stolen. The signs mostly warned of “low shoulders” however one “bump” sign was also missing.

It’s unclear if the cases are related.

If you have information regarding this theft you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or you can contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726.

