Holiday decoration sales skyrocket despite pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis.

With so many staying home for Christmas, local stores are seeing decorations fly off the shelves, keeping stores much busier than they expected to be for the season.

When the pandemic hit and so many were asked to make changes to their stores, Ace Hardware in Weston expected the worst, especially with the current economy.

Dave Huth, the Store Manager said despite everything going on, people can’t stay away from the Christmas décor and are buying it earlier than normal as well. He said both indoor and outdoor decorations have been selling nonstop since Halloween.

“The things are just flying off the shelf compared to what we’ve seen in the past year. I think it helps people think about other things a little bit more rather than what’s going on in today’s world,” Huth said.

The department store credits the high volume in sales to the fact that most people are staying home for the holidays and looking to transform the place they have been quarantining in.

Lowney’s Landscaping Center has also seen more business thanks to those staying home for the winter. Each year they help their clients with Christmas lights, trees, and wreaths, but most of their bigger clients usually leave home come December.

“I think there’s going to be less travel over the holidays. Because of COVID, people are staying home and they want something to look at and enjoy,” Jeremy Stryhn the Maintenance Department Manager at Lowney’s Landscaping Center explained.

With less travel and more people in need of their services, the company has been working hard to finishing their fall cleanup and transition to their winter services.

