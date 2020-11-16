Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Light snow showers possible today

Light snow showers today before a dry pattern sets in
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While much of this week falls into a dry pattern, we are looking at a chance for some light snowfall today. Some sunshine is possible early this morning before plenty of cloud cover sneaks in for much of the rest of the day.

We are expecting a few flurries or light snow showers today. Not all of us will see them, especially our far northern and far southern communities. Most areas that could see snow today will also remain around a dusting to a half an inch, but there is a possibility to see upwards of around an inch or so in one or two spots. This could lead to a few slippery stretches by this afternoon.

Most of the snow should be wrapping up by our evening commute, but there may still be a few slick spots here and there, although the snow will likely have wrapped up.

Dry conditions fall into place for much of the rest of the work-week after with temperatures warming into the 50s briefly on Thursday!

