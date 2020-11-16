Advertisement

Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star...
Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By MESFIN FEKADU
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
1 dead, 1 facing charges in fatal weekend crash
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
A clipper system will bring snow showers to the region into the late afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected on Monday
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day
Positive COVID-19 cases over 6K again; 12 more dead

Latest News

The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden team ponders vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
Wausau to launch Betterbin recycling app in 2021
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by...
Study suggests video games can help mental health