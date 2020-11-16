Advertisement

48 pallets of donations headed from Stevens Point to Nicaragua

Donations loaded to send to Nicaragua
Donations loaded to send to Nicaragua(WNP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners spent Monday morning filling a semi with supplies to send to Nicaragua.

With the help of Schneider trucking, 48 pallets were loaded up supplies including donations from Wisconsin Fire Departments. They will be driven to the Minneapolis Air Force base where a C-17 airlift crew will then transport the pallets to Nicaragua.

The Stevens Point nonprofit has been sending supplies to the county for 55 years.

