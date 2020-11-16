48 pallets of donations headed from Stevens Point to Nicaragua

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners spent Monday morning filling a semi with supplies to send to Nicaragua.

With the help of Schneider trucking, 48 pallets were loaded up supplies including donations from Wisconsin Fire Departments. They will be driven to the Minneapolis Air Force base where a C-17 airlift crew will then transport the pallets to Nicaragua.

The Stevens Point nonprofit has been sending supplies to the county for 55 years.

