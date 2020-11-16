Advertisement

2 arrested, 1 sought following break in at shooting range

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says two people are arrested and another suspect is facing charges following a burglary a Zingers and Flingers.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. Sunday night deputies responded to the indoor shooting range in Stettin for the report of a burglary in progress with “shots being fired.”

Authorities say Issac Tomek, 20 and Brock Rhode broke into the business by smashing out windows. The business owner was in his back office and heard the commotion. He armed himself and responded to the entry of the business where he was confronted by the suspects. He fired several rounds from his rifle and the suspects fled.

The business owner called 911, and when law enforcement arrived Tomek was located a short distance away on foot and was arrested. According to a news release, Rachel Hoeppner, 21, was found nearby driving a getaway vehicle and was also arrested. Rhode remains at large. No injuries were reported.

Rhode is described as male/white, 5′9″, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black mask with neon green on it. Rhode is asked to turn himself into the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, if you have any information about his whereabouts please call 715-261-1200, option 1 to reach our dispatch center, or provide a tip anonymously at marathoncountycrimestoppers.org. Rhode is to be considered dangerous, and may be armed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
An estimated 150 President Trump supporters showed up in support of a Wisconsin elections...
President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount
A clipper system will bring snow showers to the region into the late afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected on Monday
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day

Latest News

Donations loaded to send to Nicaragua
48 pallets of donations headed from Stevens Point to Nicaragua
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
New coronavirus cases below 5,000 for first time in a week
(FILE Nov. 3, 2020)
Wisconsin recount estimated to cost nearly $8 million dollars
Garza was killed when his helicopter went down in Egypt
U.S. soldier killed in helicopter crash has ties to Janesville