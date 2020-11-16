2 arrested, 1 sought following break in at shooting range

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says two people are arrested and another suspect is facing charges following a burglary a Zingers and Flingers.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. Sunday night deputies responded to the indoor shooting range in Stettin for the report of a burglary in progress with “shots being fired.”

Authorities say Issac Tomek, 20 and Brock Rhode broke into the business by smashing out windows. The business owner was in his back office and heard the commotion. He armed himself and responded to the entry of the business where he was confronted by the suspects. He fired several rounds from his rifle and the suspects fled.

The business owner called 911, and when law enforcement arrived Tomek was located a short distance away on foot and was arrested. According to a news release, Rachel Hoeppner, 21, was found nearby driving a getaway vehicle and was also arrested. Rhode remains at large. No injuries were reported.

Rhode is described as male/white, 5′9″, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black mask with neon green on it. Rhode is asked to turn himself into the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, if you have any information about his whereabouts please call 715-261-1200, option 1 to reach our dispatch center, or provide a tip anonymously at marathoncountycrimestoppers.org. Rhode is to be considered dangerous, and may be armed.

